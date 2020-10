Visitors to the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira visit the tunnels in Zipaquira, Colombia, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Visitors to the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira visit the tunnels in Zipaquira, Colombia, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Visitors to the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira visit the tunnels in Zipaquira, Colombia, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Visitors to the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira visit the tunnels in Zipaquira, Colombia, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Visitors to the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira visit the tunnels in Zipaquira, Colombia, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Known as the first wonder of Colombia, the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira reopened its doors on Thursday after six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We comply with the health and safety protocols and that is why we decided to reopen the cathedral, starting today," Orlando Sotelo, manager of the Roman Catholic church located in a salt mine in the municipality of Zipaquira, told reporters. EFE-EPA