In one of the regions most affected by poverty and the Colombian conflict, an educational project - Icema - has been established as a weapon of empowerment ethnic minorities and helping them defend their lands, given that these people are still threatened with violence by different armed groups despite the signing of a peace accord.
The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group and the Clan del Golfo criminal organization are waging a turf war in Choco, a province in western Colombia, moving into areas abandoned by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group after the signing of the peace agreement with the government two years ago.