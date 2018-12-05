As a 78-year-old student, Belinda Santos is one year closer to getting her high school diploma thanks to the Iceman projects, which helps minorities deal with violence. Quibdo, Colombia, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adaya González

Carmen Maria Cuesta (C), is part of the Iceman project, which has been established as a weapon of empowerment ethnic minorities and helping them defend their lands, given that these people are still threatened with violence by different armed groups despite the signing of a peace accord. Quibdo, Colombia, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adaya González

Elsy Palacios (L) and Yorladys Jimenez (R) were members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group, which abandoned the western province of Choco after signing a peace agreement with the government two years ago. Quibdo, Colombia, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adaya González

In one of the regions most affected by poverty and the Colombian conflict, an educational project - Icema - has been established as a weapon of empowerment ethnic minorities and helping them defend their lands, given that these people are still threatened with violence by different armed groups despite the signing of a peace accord.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group and the Clan del Golfo criminal organization are waging a turf war in Choco, a province in western Colombia, moving into areas abandoned by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group after the signing of the peace agreement with the government two years ago.