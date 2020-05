Mariachis and serenaders demonstrate in front of the Mayor's office to demand that they are allowed to work on Sunday, Mother's Day, in Cali, Colombia, 06 May 2020 (issued 07 May 2020). EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Colombian serenaders, who earn their living from musical performing traditional Mexican songs on birthdays and other celebrations, have seen their income plummet during the coronavirus crisis and are asking authorities for help.

In Colombia, as in most of Hispanic America, the serenade is a tradition which has been challenged by the pandemic, and the serenaders had to "go somewhere else with their music.” EFE-EPA