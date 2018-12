Young Colombians Yorladys Jimenez (r.) and Elsy Palacios (l.), who belonged to the FARC when it was an insurgency and are now members of the political party that succeeded it, which likewise goes by the acronym FARC, pose with their babies on Dec. 3, 2018, in Quibdo, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Adaya Gonzalez

Two years after the signing of the peace accord in Colombia, the reinsertion into society of former FARC guerrillas is difficult and complicated, though the female former rebels are organizing to forge ahead with what they call gendered projects.

Such is the case of Yorladys Jimenez and Elsy Palacios, who belonged to the FARC when it was an insurgency and are now members of the political party that succeeded it, which likewise goes by the acronym FARC.