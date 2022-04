A photo provided on 31 March 2022 by the Bogota Environment Secretariat that shows one of the 140 tarantulas seized at the Colombian capital's El Dorado International Airport. EFE/Bogota Environment Secretariat

140 tarantulas seized in Bogota that were going to be illegally exported to Mexico

Colombian authorities thwarted an illegal attempt to smuggle scores of tarantulas from this capital to Mexico, Bogota's Environment Secretariat said Thursday.

That agency said it worked with the National Police to recover "more than 140 tarantulas that were to be sent from El Dorado International Airport to a Central American country" and eventually to Mexico.