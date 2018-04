Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (r.) and Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas (l.) prepare to speak to the media at the Military Air Transport Command (Catam) in Bogota on April 2, 2018, after the president's trip to Mocoa was canceled - he had intended to visit that city, devastated a year ago by an earthquake, to deliver 28 new houses to local families left homeless at the time. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (r.) is seen at the Military Air Transport Command (Catam) in Bogota on April 2, 2018, after his trip to Mocoa was canceled - he had intended to visit that city, devastated a year ago by an earthquake, to deliver 28 new houses to local families left homeless at the time. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (c.) speaks to the media at the Military Air Transport Command (Catam) in Bogota on April 2, 2018, after his trip to Mocoa was canceled - he had intended to visit that city, devastated a year ago by an earthquake, to deliver 28 new houses to local families left homeless at the time. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The reconstruction of Mocoa, a city in southern Colombia that was devastated a year ago by an avalanche that left 335 people dead, took a step back toward normal with the delivery of 28 new houses to families left homeless.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was scheduled to inspect the constructions this Monday and present the keys to the new houses to the beneficiaries in person, but had to cancel his trip due to bad weather conditions.