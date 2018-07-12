The Colombian Foreign Ministry unveiled this week a new passport that will start to be issued on July 15, which incorporates new security features and contains depictions of sites that are part of Colombia's cultural and natural heritage.

The decision to modernize the Colombian passport was made as a result of a recommendation by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin said during a presentation Wednesday, adding that the change does not require Colombians to immediately renew their older machine-readable and digital passports.