Colombian Vice President Maria Lucia Ramirez expressed her thanks Friday for the messages of affection, solidarity and compassion that she has received after suffering a fractured pelvis last Tuesday when she fell as she was getting out of her car.
"Unfortunately we all have accidents - this was a slip, but thank God, if we have a problem with the bones it doesn't affect our brain, nor our love for Colombia, nor the desire nor the ability to always work for our country," Ramirez said in a message issued by her office.