Colombian Vice President Maria Lucia Ramirez (2nd r.) speaks with Health and Social Protection Minister Juan Pablo Uribe (l.) on her return visit to a clinic in Bogota on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, where she had been treated earlier in the week for a fractured pelvis suffered when she fell getting out of her car. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Vice Presidency of Colombia

Colombian Vice President Maria Lucia Ramirez expressed her thanks Friday for the messages of affection, solidarity and compassion that she has received after suffering a fractured pelvis last Tuesday when she fell as she was getting out of her car.

"Unfortunately we all have accidents - this was a slip, but thank God, if we have a problem with the bones it doesn't affect our brain, nor our love for Colombia, nor the desire nor the ability to always work for our country," Ramirez said in a message issued by her office.