Photograph provided Jul 24 showing models showcasing clothes by Spanish designer Custo Dalmau during the opening event of Colombiamoda in Medellin, Colombia, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The 29th Colombiamoda, a fashion event focusing on circular economy and digital transformation, gets underway in Medellin on Tuesday.

The show is expected to gather as many as 56,000 visitors, as well as some 11,500 shoppers.