Models present creations by Colombian Juan Pablo Socarras during the 'A-Mar' catwalk of the Handmade Stories project at the opening parade of Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2022 in Medellin, Colombia, 25 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombiamoda+Colombiatex 2022 fairs kicked off on Monday night with the showcasing of fashion designs spotlighting craftsmanship, upcycling and history as part of a project connecting artisan communities in Colombia, Mexico and Guatemala.

Designer Juan Pablo Socarrás, alongside Coca-Cola, opened the 33rd edition of the event with "Handmade Stories" responsible fashion project and the dazzling "A-Mar" collection that he described as "a hurricane, a deep whirlwind that conceals secrets."