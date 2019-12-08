Colombian sculptor Joaquin Restrepo is one of the leading artists in "Gratia Anima," an exhibition that opens Saturday at a new art center in Florida, and which will also feature such artists as French-Polish painter Elodie M. Richard and Belgian painter Nicola Gheur.
Photograph courtesy of the Colombian sculptor Joaquín Restrepo where he appears speaking next to his work Amor Fati that is part of the "Gratia Anima" in Florida EFE / Joaquin Restrepo EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Personal archive photo courtesy of the Colombian sculptor Joaquin Restrepo where two of his sculptures that are part of the "Gratia Anima" in Florida, US. EFE / Joaquin Restrepo EDITORIAL USE ONLY
