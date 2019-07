A boy smiles after having his team's colors painted on his face by globe-trotting Colombian artist Guillermo Leon Londoño on July 2, 2019, at the South American Soccer Confederation's Espacio Evolucion on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Carlos Duran Araujo

A Brazilian fan smiles after having her team's colors painted on her face by globe-trotting Colombian artist Guillermo Leon Londoño on July 2, 2019, at the South American Soccer Confederation's Espacio Evolucion on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Carlos Duran Araujo

Globe-trotting Colombian artist Guillermo Leon Londoño paints the face of a soccer fan on July 2, 2019, at the South American Soccer Confederation's Espacio Evolucion on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Carlos Duran Araujo

Globe-trotting Colombian artist Guillermo Leon Londoño's travels have taken him to the Copa America in Brazil, where he is helping fans show the colors of their teams.

The artist decided to take a pause from creating paintings and murals 17 days ago, trading canvases and walls for a more delicate surface - the skin of clients in Rio de Janeiro.