They were killed by police or for defending a cause they believed in, and now their faces, painted in vivid colors on the columns of a bridge in Bogota, occupy a place in Colombia's first open-air memory museum.

Cars whiz on by on Boyaca Avenue as several street artists, perched on platforms, put the finishing touches on almost 50 portraits that pay tribute to social leaders that were killed in the country as well as victims of police violence. EFE-EPA