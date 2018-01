A boy plays with a bullfighter's cape on Jan. 12, 2018, during the Manizales Fair, a Spanish-inspired festival in central Colombia that ran from Jan. 6 to Jan. 14. EPA-EFE/Jhon Jairo Bonilla

The crowd cheers on participants in an athletic competition held on Jan. 10, 2018, during the Manizales Fair, a Spanish-inspired festival in central Colombia that ran from Jan. 6 to Jan. 14. EPA-EFE/Jhon Jairo Bonilla

A man takes part in a trova competition on Jan. 13, 2018, during the Manizales Fair, a Spanish-inspired festival in central Colombia that ran from Jan. 6 to Jan. 14. EPA-EFE/Jhon Jairo Bonilla

A view of a parade on Jan. 9, 2018, during the Manizales Fair, a Spanish-inspired festival in central Colombia that ran from Jan. 6 to Jan. 14. EPA-EFE/Jhon Jairo Bonilla

Manizales, Colombia's "city of open doors," has brought the curtain down on the 62nd edition of its traditional, Spanish-inspired fair, a festival held annually in January.

An estimated 300,000 tourists traveled to this central city earlier in the month to enjoy a wide range of events that are centered mainly on traditions, culture and sports and mostly free of charge.