A photo taken on Feb. 20, 2019, of the facade of the Monaco Building, where late drug lord Pablo Escobar briefly lived in the 1980s. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

A high-rise that symbolizes late drug lord Pablo Escobar's power and ostentatious lifestyle is set to be toppled on Friday, a demolition project aimed at bringing an end to a painful chapter in this Colombian city's history.

Dozens of experts have spent days planning the implosion of this eight-story building, which was once home to Escobar and his family and in the years since the Medellin Cartel leader's death in a shootout with police on Dec. 2, 1993, has become a popular stop for visitors taking one of the city's controversial "narco-tours."