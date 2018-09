The technique employed by the Spanish goldsmiths of the Baroque lives on in Mompox, a quaint Colombian town in the Caribbean, where a school of craftsmanship produces world-renowned gold and silver filigree works of art.

The craft has been passed on from generation to generation and is now part of the curriculum at Mompox's School-Workshop Foundation, which specializes in an assortment of traditional trades, such as goldsmithery, pottery, cooking and, particularly, goldsmithery.