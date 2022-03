Patricia Osorio, mother of the late Daniel Osorio, talks to Efe at her home in Bogota on 16 February 2022. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Nearly five years after her son's suicide, Patricia Osorio remains in pursuit of the identity of the priest who abused 11-year-old Daniel when he was a student at one of the most prestigious Catholic schools in the Colombian capital.

"I am leaving because I am tired of the life I have ... As a boy I was abused at school. They wanted to make me a prostitute," Daniel - by then a university student - wrote his mother when he swallowed pills in an unsuccessful attempt at suicide.