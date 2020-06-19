Screen capture provided by David Cruz Serrano/Apple of the Vhista app, which Cruz Serrano developed to provide a method whereby the blind can use a downloadable artificial intelligence app to "see" objects in their vicinity. EFE-EPA/ David Cruz Serrano/Apple / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Screen capture provided by David Cruz Serrano/Apple of the Vhista app, which Cruz Serrano developed to provide a method whereby the blind can use a downloadable artificial intelligence app to "see" objects in their vicinity. EFE-EPA/ David Cruz Serrano/Apple / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Screen capture provided by David Cruz Serrano/Apple of the Vhista app, which Cruz Serrano developed to provide a method whereby the blind can use a downloadable artificial intelligence app to "see" objects in their vicinity. EFE-EPA/ David Cruz Serrano/Apple / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Although he completely lost his eyesight 33 years ago, Mexican citizen Marcos Velazquez continues to compete in triathlons and gives motivational talks. A year ago, he also acquired an ally he never would have suspected: a mobile phone app that has become his "digital eyes."

Vhista, as the app has been dubbed, uses artificial intelligence to recognize the objects in front of a person who has installed the app on their cellphone. What the cellphone camera sees, the AI program identifies and reports aloud to the user, also specifying how far away the object is.