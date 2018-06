Children play look at a hawksbill turtle on Jun. 2, 2018, during the release of 11 of these specimens into the Los Corales del Rosario and San Bernardo National Natural Park to Cartagena, Colombia. EFE / RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Eleven hawksbill turtles were making their way in the wild Sunday after experts returned them to sea in Colombia's Rosario Islands after being taken care of for eight months.

The hawksbills, a critically endangered species facing a threat of extinction, were born in September 2017 in the nearby Playa Blanca beach on Baru island, which is 40 minutes away by boat from the city of Cartagena.