At age 16, the Colombian Yadira Perdomo (c.), seen here with her mother, Angela Altamiranda (r.), her sister Hanna (l.) and urologist Shlomo Raz (c. from in front), was left paralyzed in Bogota after being bullied by other students, and now turned 25 she is recovering from a seemingly miraculous surgery. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Yadira Perdomo/File

At age 16, the Colombian Yadira Perdomo (c.), seen here with her mother, Angela Altamiranda (l.) and her sister Hanna (r.), was left paralyzed in Bogota after being bullied by other students, and now turned 25 she is recovering from a seemingly miraculous surgery. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Yadira Perdomo/File

At age 16, the Colombian Yadira Perdomo (r.), seen here with her surgeon, the urologist Dr. Shlomo Raz (l.), was left paralyzed in Bogota after being bullied by other students, and now turned 25 she is recovering from a seemingly miraculous surgery. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Yadira Perdomo/File

At age 16, the Colombian Yadira Perdomo was left paralyzed in Bogota after being bullied by other students, and now turned 25 she teaches in California that "bullying is not a game," while recovering from a seemingly miraculous surgery.

"If school bullying is not checked early on, with good behavior learned at home, then this is what happens," Perdomo told EFE, pointing at her wheelchair.