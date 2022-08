Two Awa indigenous people on the Inda Sabaleta reservation in southwestern Colombia look up at a United Nations helicopter on 11 August 2022. EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

An 11 August 2022 of the tombs of Carlos Jose Garcia and Juan Orlando Moreano, members of the Awa indigenous community who were murdered on 3 July 2022 on the Inda Sabaleta indigenous reservation in southwestern Colombia. EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

Juan Orlando Moreano would have turned 35 last Thursday.

But despite his violent and untimely death, those who knew him on the Awa indigenous reservation of Inda Sabaleta, where he served as alternate governor, say his legacy of struggle for the survival of his people will live on.