An undated photo provided by Red Bull Colombia showing Colombian diver Orlando Duque after jumping off an iceberg in Antarctica. EPA-EFE/Red Bull Colombia

Colombian high diver Orlando Duque jumped off two large icebergs in Antarctica, achieving one of his most important dreams, his press team said Saturday.

To reach Antarctica, he travelled aboard the ARC 20 de Julio Colombian navy ship, which was heading to the frozen continent to carry out oceanographic research, the press team said in a statement.