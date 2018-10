An ever-increasing number of peasants in this Colombian rainforest region are making the shift from their traditional coca crops to other more legal options in an effort to distance themselves from the problems that growing the raw material of cocaine bring.

Until recently, the local landscape was marked by the rows of coca plants that thrive in the region, but the peace accords signed by the government and the FARC guerrilla in 2016 have allowed for a diversification in the crops.