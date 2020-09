Members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) of the Colombian National Police take a yoga and meditation class to manage their emotions and reactions in times of stress, in Medellin, Colombia, 18 September 2020 (issued 20 September 2020). EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A

The aroma of incense and the beating of a shamanic drum lead a group of Colombian policemen to a state of deep relaxation guided by a yoga, meditation and mindfulness mentor to teach them to manage their emotions and reactions in times of stress.

The workshops consist of four hours of calm and reflection for 30 members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (Esmad) of the Colombian Police, who dress in sports clothes and lie on mats to step away from the image they display in the streets. EFE-EPA