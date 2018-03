Colombian silleros participating in the Stations of the Cross procession in the village of Santa Elena, in Medellin, Colombia, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

More than 500 Christian faithful gathered in the northwestern Colombian village of Santa Elena for a Good Friday procession that features elaborate floral arrangements, known as "silletas," in place of the traditional icons and images.

The Rev. Ruben Dario Vanegas, who presided over the ceremony, said that the main purpose of the event is to "offer the Lord flowers and the labor" of silleteros on one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar.