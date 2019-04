A woman walks down the runway in show made for gender violence and cancer victims on March 30, 2019 in Bogota Colombia. EPA-EFE/ Leonardo Muñoz

Ana Harlen (L) actress and founder director of the Mujeres que Renacen (Reborn Women) project, applies makeup to a woman before the runway for gender violence and cancer victims on March 30, 2019 in Bogota Colombia. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Ana Harlen (c) actress and founder director of the Mujeres que Renacen (Reborn Women) project, walks down the runway for gender violence and cancer victims on March 30, 2019 in Bogota Colombia. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

A group of 17 Colombian women walked the runway in Bogota over the weekend to overcome their fears and bring awareness to topics such as gender-based violence and cancer.

"People should know that we are reborn women and are not afraid of life. We are average women who want to go through life like any other woman," actress Ana Harlen, director of the Mujeres que Renacen (Reborn Women) project, told EFE.