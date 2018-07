Classic and custom-built Volkswagen cars in Sri Lanka since the early 1950s gather in celebration of the World Volkswagen Day at Hotel Galle Face in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Classic and custom-built Volkswagen cars in Sri Lanka since the early 1950s gather in celebration of the World Volkswagen Day at Hotel Galle Face in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Classic and custom-built Volkswagen cars in Sri Lanka since the early 1950s gather in celebration of the World Volkswagen Day at Hotel Galle Face in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Classic and custom-built Volkswagen cars in Sri Lanka since the early 1950s gather in celebration of the World Volkswagen Day at Hotel Galle Face in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Colorful classic and custom-built Beetle cars roared into Hotel Galle Face in Colombo on Sunday to celebrate World Volkswagen Day.

In a rally organized by a Sri Lankan VW Beetle owners' club, around 300 vehicles lined up in colors ranging from the more classic black, red, mint and orange to metallic blues and gold as well as one custom-painted with a floral design, according to an epa reporter.