Cuban artist Jorge Rodriguez Gerada at the parking lot of Queens Museum in New York, USA, 27 May 2020. EFE/Kena Betancur

Photograph of an image of the Latin American pediatrician Ydelfonso Decoo, one of the first health workers killed in New York as a result of COVID-19, along with a paint gun in Queens, New York City, United States, May 27, 2020. EFE/Kena Betancur

Cuban artist Jorge Rodriguez Gerada works on a giant portrait of late Dominican physician Ydelfonso Decoo at the parking lot of Queens Museum in New York, USA, 27 May 2020. EFE/Kena Betancur

Cuban artist Jorge Rodriguez Gerada works on a giant portrait of late Dominican physician Ydelfonso Decoo in the parking lot of Queens Museum in New York, USA, 27 May 2020. EFE/Kena Betancur

Artist Jorge Rodríguez Gerada adds some finishing touches with his paint gun to his 2,230-square-meter portrait of Latin American pediatrician Ydelfonso Decoo, one of the first health workers to die in New York as a consequence of COVID-19.

The artist wants Dominican Decoo to be the face to represent the thousands of people who have died from the novel coronavirus during the epidemic, said Henry Muñoz, co-founder of the organization SOMOS Community Care and curator of the work. EFE-EPA