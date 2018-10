File image shows the KIng of Spain, Felipe VI, standing beside her daughter, Princess Leonor, at the Royal Palace in Madrid after the mornarch bestowed the Princess of Asturias the highest award the House of Borbon can give: the Golden Fleece collar (Collar del Toisón de Oro) -est. 1430- on the ocassion of the king's 50th birthday.in Madrid, Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Mariscal

File image shows Spain's royal Princess and heir to the throne, Leonor (L) and her siste, the Infanta Sofia (R) during a royal family photographic session at the Palace of Marivent, in Palma (Spain) Aug, 4, 2016. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Ballesteros

A view of the obverse and reverse sides of the commemorative coin minted on the occasion of the 1.300 anniversary of the Kingdom of Asturias featuring for first time the effigy of Princess Leonor, during its presentation at the Spanish Mint in Madrid, Spain, Oct 22, 2018. The coin's face value is 30 euros, and is legal tender from this date. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

A special issue coin commemorating the 1,300th anniversary of the founding of the Iberian kingdom of Asturias went on sale on Monday bearing what some observers have called a poor representation of the elder daughter of the kings of Spain.

Leonor, Princess of Asturias, who is first in line to inherit the Spanish throne, appears for the first time engraved on a coin alongside the profile of her father, King Felipe VI.