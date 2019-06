Handout image from the "Refettorio Felix" with Italian chef Massimo Bottura (c), head of the "Food for Soul" project which feeds the homeless and people in need in London, United Kingdom. EFE-EPA

An innovative community project in London is offering the homeless and people in need nutritious meals often whipped up by Michelin star chefs at a diner that has become affectionately known as "The Ritz."

The "Refettorio Felix," part of the global "Food for Soul" project with superstar Italian chef Massimo Botturo at the helm, offers 70 people a hearty meal every day, as well as gives them a chance to use other facilities at the St Cuthbert's community center in west London.