A person carries a meal that was served at "Granja de Retamal," a community kitchen in the Peruvian capital's hillside Villa Maria del Triunfo district. EFE/Aldair Mejia

A group of women prepare a meal on 27 April 2022 at "Granja de Retamal," a community kitchen in the Peruvian capital's hillside Villa Maria del Triunfo district. EFE/Aldair Mejia

Higher prices for basic food items, delays in getting nutritional security legislation passed and a drop in private donations are making it more difficult for community kitchens to battle hunger in Lima's densely populated shantytowns.

Due to the challenges of that triple blow, many of those public spaces have had to ration their supplies and reduce their offering to just one meal per day.