Olimpia's Michaell Chirinos (C) vies for the ball with Alianza's Ruben Marroquin (L) and Isaac Portillo (R) during their Concacaf Champions League soccer match between Olimpia of Honduras and Alianza of El Salvador at the Nacional stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Honduran football club Olimpia will be able to play international matches at the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa after a six-match ban over violent incidents against Alianza FC from El Salvador in 2017 was reduced to three, CONCACAF said on Monday.

The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football had handed Olimpia a six-match stadium ban following incidents during the match between the Honduran and El Salvadoran clubs in August 2017.