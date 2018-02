An endangered gibbon, known as a Siamang (Symphalangus syndactylus), is released into the wild at Aceh Jaya district forest in Aceh, Indonesia, 01 February 2018. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency officers prepare to release an endangered gibbon, known as an Owa Jawa (Hylobates moloch), into the wild at Aceh Jaya Districk forest in Aceh, Indonesia, 01 February 2018. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An endangered gibbon, known as a Siamang (Symphalangus syndactylus), is released into the wild at Aceh Jaya district forest in Aceh, Indonesia, 01 February 2018. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency officers transport an endangered gibbon, known as an Owa Jawa (Hylobates moloch), in a cage before releasing it into the wild at Aceh Jaya Districk forest in Aceh, Indonesia, 01 February 2018. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An endangered gibbon, known as an Owa Jawa (Hylobates Moloch) sits in a cage before being released into the wild at Aceh Jaya Districk forest in Aceh, Indonesia, 01 February 2018. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Conservation officers in the western Indonesian province of Aceh on Thursday released endangered gibbons into the wild as part of their efforts to return rare animals to nature, as reported by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The small primates were first removed from large cages by members of the Aceh Resources Conservation Agency, before being placed in smaller cages containing food for transportation to a forest, where they would reclaim their freedom.