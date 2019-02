Health Minister of Assam, Hemanta Bishwa Sarma (2-R) meets a victim of consuming bootleg liquor, in a hospital in Jorhat district of Assam, India, 23 February 2019. EPA/STR

Victims undergoe a treatment after consuming bootleg liquor, in a hospital in Jorhat district of Assam, India, 23 February 2019. EPA/STR

A woman cries after the death of her relatives, victims of consuming bootleg liquor, in a hospital in Jorhat district of Assam, India, 23 February 2019. EPA/STR

At least 94 people have died and about 120 others were undergoing treatment as a result of consuming adulterated alcohol in northeastern India, local authorities told EFE on Saturday.

Most of the victims were workers of a tea plantation where homemade liquor was consumed on Thursday evening during a celebratory event in Assam state's Golaghat district, according to the district's deputy commissioner, Dhiren Hazarika.