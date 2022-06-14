The post on Facebook of a Cuban mother complaining about the price of electricity and the problems she has trying to buy clothes and food for her children has unleashed a wave of controversy on the island, quickly garnering support, as well as criticism and condemnation.

The video posted by Amelia Calzadilla on Monday sparked a digital firestorm with repercussions in the real world. At the root of her comments, the young Havana mother was called to a meeting at the government headquarters in her town of El Cerro, and several groups called for the public to turn out to support her.