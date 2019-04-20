Nicaragua's anti-disturbance police scattered demonstrators protesting against the Daniel Ortega government at the end of the traditional Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday near Managua's Metropolitan Cathedral.
Security forces blasted some preventive gunshots in the air and launched stun grenades and tear gas against a crowd of the so-called "self-summoned," mostly young people who brought traffic to a temporary standstill in a street alongside the cathedral, which they then ran inside of to take refuge, EFE observed.