After the Way of the Cross procession in Managua on April 19, 2019, dozens of people, mainly youths, bear wooden crosses with the names of those slain in the protests against President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, that broke out a year ago. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

People in the Way of the Cross procession in Managua on April 19, 2019, visit the image of Christ crucified, where some displayed a flag splattered with red like blood in commemoration of the hundreds killed in the protests against President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, that broke out a year ago. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's anti-disturbance police scattered demonstrators protesting against the Daniel Ortega government at the end of the traditional Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday near Managua's Metropolitan Cathedral.

Security forces blasted some preventive gunshots in the air and launched stun grenades and tear gas against a crowd of the so-called "self-summoned," mostly young people who brought traffic to a temporary standstill in a street alongside the cathedral, which they then ran inside of to take refuge, EFE observed.