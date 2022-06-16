The Molina Diaz family has spent more than a century crafting small, handmade corn husk mules and traditional sweets for the Feast of Corpus Christi, also known in Mexico as the Day of the Mules, which is being celebrated this year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation.
Every year in San Cristobal de Las Casas - a colonial city in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas - 85-year-old Tomas de Jesus Molina Perez and his family prepare four months in advance to make those decorative items, which are made out of dried corn husks and occasionally stuffed with candy.