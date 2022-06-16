Teresa Molina Diaz on 15 June 2022 holds a basket with dozens of corn husk mules that she and her family has made for Corpus Christi in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Lopez

Tomas de Jesus Molina Perez on 15 June 2022 holds up one of the corn husk mules he prepared for the Feast of Corpus Christi in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Lopez

The Molina Diaz family has spent more than a century crafting small, handmade corn husk mules and traditional sweets for the Feast of Corpus Christi, also known in Mexico as the Day of the Mules, which is being celebrated this year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation.

Every year in San Cristobal de Las Casas - a colonial city in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas - 85-year-old Tomas de Jesus Molina Perez and his family prepare four months in advance to make those decorative items, which are made out of dried corn husks and occasionally stuffed with candy.