Consumption of the corn tortilla, the very symbol of Mexican cuisine, has dropped by some 40 percent over tahe past 30 years while losing flavor and texture, despite the varieties of Mexican corn that exist in the country, Rafael Mier, businessman and promoter of the corn tortilla, told EFE.

"In Mexico, right at the center of where corn originated, there's not just one kind of tortilla, there are hundreds of tortilla varieties, as there are of Mexican masa harina corn flour," said the promoter of Rescue Tortilla Consumption in Mexico.