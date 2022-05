A photo provided by the Federal University of Parana that shows a person taking samples from a lion. EFE/ Alexander Biondo/Federal University of Parana

A photo provided by the Federal University of Parana in southern Brazil that shows a person taking samples from a lion. EFE/ Alexander Biondo/Federal University of Parana

A photo provided by the Federal University of Parana in southern Brazil shows a person taking samples from a tiger. EFE/ Alexander Biondo/Federal University of Parana

Brazil's scientific community has begun mobilizing after SARS-CoV-2 infections were detected in different wildlife species, with experts especially concerned about the potential impact of new coronavirus strains.

The presence of the virus in an anteater, a black-tufted marmoset and two manatees suggests that "a larger number of species are affected," veterinarian Alexander Biondo told Efe.