Eugene Ng might not exactly be a veterinarian, nor a typical surgeon, but people in Singapore still call him "Doctor".

Ng, or "Dr Ark", performs cosmetic surgery on Asian arowana fish, a long, colorful species regarded as a symbol of good luck in traditional Chinese culture.