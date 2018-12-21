Alexander, 16, is one of the many children and teenagers living on the streets of Caracas who bathe in dirty rivers, hunt for food in garbage cans and also take drugs - these abandoned youngsters are yet another aspect of the severe social and economic crisis gripping oil-producing Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Carlos, 15, plays with a little boy outside a shopping mall - they are among the many children and teenagers living on the streets of Caracas who bathe in dirty rivers, hunt for food in garbage cans and also take drugs - these abandoned youngsters are yet another aspect of the severe social and economic crisis gripping oil-producing Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A group of boys who live on the streets of Caracas hunt for food in bags of garbage obtained at a bakery - these abandoned youngsters are yet another aspect of the severe social and economic crisis gripping oil-producing Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Katiuska, 19, and her 6-month-old daughter Neucari, who are among the many youngsters living on the streets of Caracas, sit on the ground outside a shopping mall begging for food and change - such abandoned youths are yet another aspect of the severe social and economic crisis gripping oil-producing Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Liliana, 17, holds her newborn baby Angel, with friends Gabriel and Jose Angel seen in the background - they are among the many youngsters living on the streets of Caracas who bathe in dirty rivers and hunt for food in garbage cans, and are yet another aspect of the severe social and economic crisis gripping oil-producing Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The streets of Caracas are full of children and teenagers who run, laugh, bathe in dirty rivers, hunt for food in garbage cans and also take drugs - these abandoned youngsters are yet another aspect of the severe social and economic crisis gripping the oil-producing nation that is Venezuela.

For two months EFE walked the streets of the Venezuelan capital observing day after day the children who, in their majority, live in public areas of eastern Caracas, where besides begging they have created an elaborate survival system.