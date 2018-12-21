The streets of Caracas are full of children and teenagers who run, laugh, bathe in dirty rivers, hunt for food in garbage cans and also take drugs - these abandoned youngsters are yet another aspect of the severe social and economic crisis gripping the oil-producing nation that is Venezuela.
For two months EFE walked the streets of the Venezuelan capital observing day after day the children who, in their majority, live in public areas of eastern Caracas, where besides begging they have created an elaborate survival system.