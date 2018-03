Muslim brides take part in a mass marriage ceremony under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna organized by the Muslim Ryan community in Bhopal, India, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Muslim bride wearing wedding ornaments sits as she takes part in a mass marriage ceremony under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna organized by the Muslim Ryan community in Bhopal, India, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Muslim bride takes a selfie as she takes part in a mass marriage ceremony under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna organized by the Muslim Ryan community in Bhopal, India, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Dozens of Muslim couples tied the knot on Monday in the central Indian city of Bhopal as part of a local government scheme designed to alleviate the financial pressures of marriage felt by poorer members of society, as reported by epa.

The program known as Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna was rolled out by the local government in Madhya Pradesh in 2006 and subsidizes the wedding costs accrued by the bride's family, who in this region are still obliged by tradition to pay a dowry.