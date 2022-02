Photo provided by the Government Ministry of Buenos Aires showing a couple being married in Rosedal Park on Feb. 14, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/ Buenos Aires Government Ministry

Photo provided by the Government Ministry of Buenos Aires showing a couple being married in Rosedal Park on Feb. 14, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/ Buenos Aires Government Ministry

A park filled with roses or a Japanese garden are among the sites being selected by dozens of couples to celebrate their weddings in Buenos Aires during the week beginning on Monday with Valentine's Day.

The first of the ceremonies was scheduled to be held in El Rosedal, a park located in the capital's Palermo district, with the green space decorated with thousands of flowers and featuring a dreamlike lake.