Venezuelan migrants gather outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Lima on Sept. 8, 2018, as the Fifth Criminal Court of Lima has agreed to judge next week a habeas corpus appeal filed by the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDH) to allow Venezuelans without passports to migrate into Peru. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Venezuelan migrants gather outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Lima on Sept. 8, 2018, as the Fifth Criminal Court of Lima has agreed to judge next week a habeas corpus appeal filed by the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDH) to allow Venezuelans without passports to migrate into Peru. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Venezuelan migrants gather outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Lima on Sept. 8, 2018, as the Fifth Criminal Court of Lima has agreed to judge next week a habeas corpus appeal filed by the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDH) to allow Venezuelans without passports to migrate into Peru. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The Fifth Criminal Court of Lima will judge next week a habeas corpus appeal filed by the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDH) to allow Venezuelans without passports to enter Peru, the local press reported Saturday.

Judge Celia San Martin, chief justice of the Fifth Criminal Court, accepted the case of habeas corpus filed early this week by the CNDH, an umbrella group for a number of civilian organizations dedicated to protecting fundamental human rights, the state news agency Andina said.