Handicraft makers in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas are maintaining their identity in the 21st century but their ancestral knowledge and their work is being threatened because not many young people are gravitating to the industry despite the increase in tourism.

In the town of San Cristobal de las Casas, at 2,200 meters (7,200 feet) above sea level, hundreds of artisans are putting their knowledge, talent and expertise into making their handicrafts, but to prevent the tradition from being lost they are having to rethink how to preserve it from an academic and informative point of view.