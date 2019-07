A laborer adjust fresh bats in queue at a cricket bat manufacturing unit in Charsoo Awantipora south of Kashmir some 30 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian young cricketers train at a cricket academy in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Children play cricket on the streets during a shut down call by the separatists in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian youth warms up before net practice at Azad maidan in Mumbai, India, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A laborer works in a cricket bat manufacturing unit in Charsoo Awantipora south of Kashmir some 30 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian youngsters use an under construction commercial area as a cricket field as they play cricket on a Sunday morning in Amritsar, India, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A boy practices catching at a cricket coaching class at the Oval ground in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian cricket fans get a special hair creation to cheer tear Team India for the Cricket World Cup (CWC) in Mumbai, India, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian children pose for photos at a slum area in Bhayander on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian young cricketer, Akshit Gandral, checks his bat at his home in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Cricket, a sport dubbed as a religion in India owing to its unmatched popularity, has once again become a national obsession with the World Cup 2019 currently underway in England, the birthplace of the so called "Gentleman's Game".

Cricket is more than just a sport for the country. The quadrennial showpiece event has been instrumental in shaping the identity of the country of over one billion people.