File image dated Feb 12, 2019, shows members of the Spanish Guardia Civil during a anti-drug operation in the Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) in the Campo de Gibraltar area involving over one hundred agents which arrested some thirty individuals. EPA-EFE (FILE) /A.Carrasco Ragel.

Undated handout photo released by Spanish Civil Guard on Feb 20, 2019 of several weapons and ammunition seized during a police operation against an arm dealing gang in Cadiz, southern Spain. A total of ten people were arrested in several raids held in some Spanish cities. A total of 20 guns and 12,400 rounds of ammunition, two smoke grenades and gunpowder were seized to the gang which supplied arms to drug dealers working in Campo de Gibraltar area, in Cadiz. EPA-EFE/ Spanish Civil Guard HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES.

Spanish police have busted a gang allegedly supplying weapons to drug traffickers operating in Campo de Gibraltar in the far southwest of the country and arrested 10 people, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Spain's Campo de Gibraltar area (South) is the main gateway into Europe of drug trafficking originating from North West Africa, mainly hasheesh.