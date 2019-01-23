Devotees await the arrival of Pope Francis at the surroundings of the Don Bosco Basilica, in Panama City, Panama, 23 January 2019. The pontiff arrived in Panama on the occasion of the World Youth Day (WYD). EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela (L) and First Lady Lorena Castillo de Varela (R) welcome Pope Francis (C) upon his arrival at the International Tocumen Airport, in Panama City, Panama, Jan. 23, 2019. The pontiff arrived in Panama on the occasion of the World Youth Day (WYD). EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

A young man uses a virtual reality equipment on Jan. 19, 2019, at the "Cristonauta" theme park before the World Youth Day in Panama City, Panama. EPA-EFE / Welcome Velasco

The expulsion of Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden in 3D and the miracles of Jesus in virtual reality are the main attractions of "Cristonauta," a theme park that was established in Panama for the visit of Pope Francis to the Central American country and that seeks to spread the word of God through new technologies.

"Instead of reading the Gospel, young people will see it in 3D, 4D and (in virtual) reality. These are the new languages out there and we have to speak to reach young people," the park's deputy coordinator, Mexican Hugo Flores, told EFE.