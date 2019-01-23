The expulsion of Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden in 3D and the miracles of Jesus in virtual reality are the main attractions of "Cristonauta," a theme park that was established in Panama for the visit of Pope Francis to the Central American country and that seeks to spread the word of God through new technologies.
"Instead of reading the Gospel, young people will see it in 3D, 4D and (in virtual) reality. These are the new languages out there and we have to speak to reach young people," the park's deputy coordinator, Mexican Hugo Flores, told EFE.