Tourists visit what is said has been the birthplace of Italian explorer and sailor Marco Polo in the Mediterranean town of Korcula on Korcula Island, Croatia, 16 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A panoramic view of the Mediterranean town of Korcula on Korcula Island, Croatia, 16 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Korcula is one of the six largest islands off Croatia's Adriatic coast, and it is getting ready to welcome yet another busy summer holiday season, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on Thursday.

Located about halfway between Dubrovnik and Split, the island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Croatia.