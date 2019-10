Croatian man parks airliner in his yard

Croatian engineer Robert Sedlar is planning a makeover of the 109-seat Fokker-100 airliner seen in this photo taken Oct. 25, 2019, which he bought in order to create a children's park in his front yard, a perfect place for kiddies' birthday parties and other celebrations. EPA-EFE/Antonio Bat

Croatian engineer Robert Sedlar is planning a makeover of the 109-seat Fokker-100 airliner seen in this photo taken Oct. 25, 2019, which he bought in order to create a children's park in his front yard, a perfect place for kiddies' birthday parties and other celebrations. EPA-EFE/Antonio Bat